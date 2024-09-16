Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,485 TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 701.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 571,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after buying an additional 500,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,547,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.0% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 251,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,123,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 191,157 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $127,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $42.77 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 92.98 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

