Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Up 43.7% in August

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the August 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 24,443.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,872,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848,372 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 429,415 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 677,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 284,386 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 361,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 250,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 201,039 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $11.02. 73,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,341. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

