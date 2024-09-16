Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Up 38.5% in August

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,900 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 522,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kaixin Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KXIN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,214. Kaixin has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.
About Kaixin
