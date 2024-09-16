Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Up 38.5% in August

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,900 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 522,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kaixin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KXIN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,214. Kaixin has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Kaixin

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

