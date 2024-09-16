Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,374,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the quarter. Juniper Networks comprises approximately 4.1% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $86,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,417,000 after buying an additional 137,652 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,028,000 after acquiring an additional 495,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,646,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,509,000 after purchasing an additional 219,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,125,000 after purchasing an additional 114,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,279 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

