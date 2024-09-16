Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Jumbo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JUMSY remained flat at $27.00 on Friday. Jumbo has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $37.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89.
Jumbo Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.9801 dividend. This is a positive change from Jumbo’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th.
Jumbo Company Profile
Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jumbo
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.