Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Jumbo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JUMSY remained flat at $27.00 on Friday. Jumbo has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $37.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89.

Jumbo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.9801 dividend. This is a positive change from Jumbo’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th.

Jumbo Company Profile

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties.

