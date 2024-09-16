JTC (LON:JTC) PT Raised to GBX 1,400

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($17.00) to GBX 1,400 ($18.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

JTC Stock Performance

Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 1,124 ($14.70) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,028.57 and a beta of 0.68. JTC has a 52 week low of GBX 623.50 ($8.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,132 ($14.80). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,048.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 933.37.

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

