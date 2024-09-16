JTC (LON:JTC) PT Raised to GBX 1,400

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($17.00) to GBX 1,400 ($18.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.
JTC Stock Performance
Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 1,124 ($14.70) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,028.57 and a beta of 0.68. JTC has a 52 week low of GBX 623.50 ($8.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,132 ($14.80). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,048.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 933.37.
About JTC
