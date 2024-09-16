JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.5569 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.