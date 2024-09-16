JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.73) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SGRO. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.42) to GBX 930 ($12.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,045 ($13.67) to GBX 985 ($12.88) in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.73) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 986.50 ($12.90).
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
