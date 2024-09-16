JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $68.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 355,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $60.84.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

