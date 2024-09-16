Johnson & Johnson Buys Shares of 1,979,173 Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM)

Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,979,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,853,000. Contineum Therapeutics comprises about 8.7% of Johnson & Johnson’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Johnson & Johnson owned about 7.69% of Contineum Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,169,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Contineum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ CTNM opened at $19.17 on Monday. Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.13.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

