Johns Hopkins University Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Johns Hopkins University lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Johns Hopkins University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Johns Hopkins University’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $277.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.23 and a 200-day moving average of $263.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The company has a market capitalization of $415.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.