JOE (JOE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.43 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One JOE token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $117.11 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JOE Token Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,075,252 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

