Jito Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $215.89 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Jito token can now be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00003254 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jito has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Jito has a market cap of $215.89 million and $20.78 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jito Profile

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 126,649,520 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 1.9331739 USD and is down -5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $19,209,436.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

