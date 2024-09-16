JD.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 87,416 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the typical volume of 66,489 call options.

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,952,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,489,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. JD.com has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in JD.com by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 30.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,356 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP increased its position in JD.com by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,619 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,601,000 after purchasing an additional 603,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,009,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

