Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $105.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.82. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

