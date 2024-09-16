J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,910,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,466,000 after acquiring an additional 83,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,288,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in PACCAR by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,219,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,403,000 after buying an additional 48,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,750,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,551,000 after buying an additional 23,394 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $95.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

