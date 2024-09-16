J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG stock opened at $94.42 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $98.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

