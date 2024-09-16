J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $21.84.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Read Our Latest Report on ARCC

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.