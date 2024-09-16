J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

LOW stock opened at $255.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.11 and its 200 day moving average is $234.75. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

