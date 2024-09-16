J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 889 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 84,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $82.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

