Ithaka Group LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ithaka Group LLC cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 7.0% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $37,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.1% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 23,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 971.7% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 134,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,852,000 after acquiring an additional 122,001 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Truist Financial raised their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $855.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $878.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $807.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $766.54. The company has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.01, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $889.52.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

