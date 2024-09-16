Ithaka Group LLC Has $7.82 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ithaka Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.4% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.94.

Shares of LULU opened at $266.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.01 and a 200-day moving average of $324.07. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

