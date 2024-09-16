Ithaka Group LLC Has $17.51 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ithaka Group LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,517 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.2% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Adobe by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $621,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 81.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,712,000 after purchasing an additional 575,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 55,496.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,127,000 after purchasing an additional 571,615 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $536.87 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $238.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.58.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,259 shares of company stock worth $14,855,543. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

