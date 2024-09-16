Ithaka Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ithaka Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises about 2.0% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE VEEV opened at $217.95 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.72.
In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
