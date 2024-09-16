iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $66.75

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.75 and last traded at $67.07, with a volume of 146096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.81.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.21. The company has a market cap of $915.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.