iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.06

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.06 and last traded at $90.68, with a volume of 62786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.69.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average is $100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEO. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

