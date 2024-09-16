iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after buying an additional 420,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $194.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

