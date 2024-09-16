iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 88.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 261,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

