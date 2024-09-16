iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,600 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 690,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,854,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,174. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.30.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.