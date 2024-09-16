iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,600 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 690,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,854,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,174. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.30.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after acquiring an additional 404,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,197,000 after purchasing an additional 129,249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,273,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,310,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,161,000 after buying an additional 298,508 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

