iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,776 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $133.64 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $134.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

