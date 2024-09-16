iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,077,000 after acquiring an additional 156,995 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,910,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $366.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

