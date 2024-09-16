iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $366.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

