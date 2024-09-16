iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.65

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.65 and last traded at $40.57, with a volume of 42350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70. The company has a market cap of $847.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

