iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $197.41

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.41 and last traded at $197.27, with a volume of 543701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.76.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.88. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.