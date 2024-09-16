iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $23,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 15,059 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,147,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,978.1% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $91.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

