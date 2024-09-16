iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Down 22.5% in August

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 365,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TUR opened at $36.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $44.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter valued at $541,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

