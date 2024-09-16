iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.27

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.26, with a volume of 106963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 664.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 242.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

