iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.98

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.98 and last traded at $105.10, with a volume of 357501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average of $102.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,710,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 81,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 29,746 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

