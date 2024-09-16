iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.18

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Australia ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 313,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 87,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

