iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.60

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 10777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 47.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 89,673 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

