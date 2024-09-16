iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.60

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 10777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.