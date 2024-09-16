iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654,705 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $15,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA REET opened at $27.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $27.07.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.