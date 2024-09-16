iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in August

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 820,200 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 592,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 52,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,503. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGF. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

