iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises 0.8% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Life Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,051,000 after buying an additional 7,279,539 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,055,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 586,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,211,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 528,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after buying an additional 317,005 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $39.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $45.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

