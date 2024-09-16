iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Down 60.6% in August

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the August 15th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SUSB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. 126,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,815. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $25.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Exchange Bank acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.