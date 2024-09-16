iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $565.05 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.40.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

