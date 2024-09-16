iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 11.7% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $76.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

