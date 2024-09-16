iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Foundry Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.01 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.