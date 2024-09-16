iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $61.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

