iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stock Holdings Boosted by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,783,000 after buying an additional 1,165,563 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,354,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5,430.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,508,000 after buying an additional 227,656 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,394,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,007,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS ICVT opened at $81.30 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.92.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.