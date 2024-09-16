iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,838,000 after purchasing an additional 177,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,254,000 after buying an additional 422,978 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after buying an additional 379,718 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,790,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,738,000 after acquiring an additional 250,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $83.17.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.